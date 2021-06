After a year of being quarantined, many are ready to get out and travel this summer. And although business travel is expected to be slow and steady, The American Hotel & Lodging Association predicts a boom in leisure travel this summer. And according to the Expedia Travel Trends Report, the average person saved $3,444 for a trip in 2021. The Better Business Bureau advises consumers not only to anticipate crowding and congestion, but also to be prepared for an increase in scam activity during this travel season.