Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Behind-The-Scenes 'Friends' Reunion Bombshells: 'There Was Some Awkwardness' Between The Cast, Spills Source

By OK! Staff
Ok Magazine
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in April, the gang got together again to film HBO Max’s highly anticipated Friends reunion. And while the hour-long special — which featured unscripted conversations with Jennifer Aniston, 52, Courteney Cox, 56, Lisa Kudrow, 57, Matt LeBlanc, 53, Matthew Perry, 51, and David Schwimmer, 54, reminiscing about their days working on the hit sitcom — was full of laughs, a source tells OK! that viewers didn't get to see everything!

okmagazine.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awkwardness#Friends Reunion#Bombshells#Sitcom#Real Friends#Original Stars#Laughs#Fun#Guest Stars#Bffs#Unscripted Conversations#Feeling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
CelebritiesPopSugar

We Have Cara Delevingne to Thank For These Behind-the-Scenes Friends Reunion Photos

The Friends reunion is the gift that keeps on giving! Between Lady Gaga's "Smelly Cat" duet with Lisa Kudrow and all the show secrets that were spilled, it was definitely worth the wait. And now, guest star Cara Delevingne is giving us a behind-the-scenes look at her visit to the iconic Warner Bros. studio lot. Alongside a series of Instagram photos with the cast — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Kudrow — and fellow guest stars Justin Bieber and Cindy Crawford, Cara gushed about how much she enjoyed being a part of such a special moment in television.
TV Seriesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'Friends' cast teases tears during big reunion special

There will be games. There will be laughs. And, the cast teases, some tears. In fact, recounting to Good Morning America how it felt revisit the set, star Courtney Cox said, they couldn't hold back the emotions that bubbled up. "To see it exactly the way it was -- literally...
Celebritieslaconiadailysun.com

Lisa Kudrow opens up on rare friendship between Friends cast

Lisa Kudrow thinks it's "rare" that her and the 'Friends' cast get on so well. The 57-year-old actress - who played Phoebe Buffay on the US sitcom - admits it is not heard of for a cast, which also included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, to get along so well and she feels very lucky to be a part of it.
TV Seriestoofab.com

Friends Reunion: Memories, Surprises and How a Cast Romance Fueled the Show

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer finally returned to the set that made them international superstars to reminisce with their "Friends." It's no surprise that one of the biggest sitcoms of all time absolutely dominated the social media conversation -- even in the...
TV SeriesPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Images: The Cast Is Back Together

After 17 years — not to mention a delay of an entire year caused by the coronavirus pandemic — the Friends reunion has finally taken place and is available for streaming. For just the second time since Friends ended in 2004, the entire cast gathered together in one place to discuss their impossibly popular sitcom. Joined by host James Corden and several guest stars and famous fans, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all celebrated their decades of Friend-ship.
TV SeriesWHAS 11

'Friends' Cast Says They'll Never Do Another Public Reunion

Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for Friends: The Reunion. Turn back now if you don't want them to know that you know that they know!. The Friends cast will always be there for each other, but they say their new HBO Max special is the last time that they will reunite publicly.
TV & Videosallkpop.com

BTS scenes deleted from Chinese broadcast of 'Friends: The Reunion'

Scenes featuring BTS have been deleted from the Chinese broadcast of 'Friends: The Reunion'. On May 28, reports revealed BTS, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, any scenes including LGBTQ+ content, and a scene of 'Friends' cast member Matt LeBlanc in his underwear were removed from all Chinese streaming platforms. It's said Chinese fans were surprised they couldn't watch the 6 minutes of BTS in the reunion special.
TV SeriesBuffalo News

The biggest bombshells from the 'Friends' reunion

The highly anticipated 'Friends' reunion special premiered on HBO Max this week and fans couldn't be more excited. Leading up to the release, some fans were concerned over Matthew Perry's slurred speech in a preview clip.
TV SeriesPosted by
Parade

35 Friends Memes to Get You Pumped For the Cast Reunion

The Friends reunion is finally on the horizon, and it’s a perfect time to revisit the best moments, one-liners and overall awesome absurdity from the series. Friends was immediately meme-able before memes even existed, but the Internet has definitely not disappointed in capturing the humor and star power of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc in their finest Central Perk glory. From will they-or-won’t they romances to the ageless wonder that is Paul Rudd, these Friends show memes will get you super hyped for the return of Joey, Phoebe, Ross, Rachel, Monica and Chandler.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jennifer Aniston Has A Message (And Behind-The-Scenes Photos) For The Fans Following The Friends Reunion

After months and months of waiting, the Friends reunion is finally available streaming and interest surrounding Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer finally hanging out again has been very high. Now, Aniston herself is thanking the fanbase for tuning in and sharing some of the footage she herself took behind the scenes on the set.
TV Seriesbbcgossip.com

The Friends Cast Turned Down A MILLION DOLLARS For The Reunion Because It Wasn’t Enough?!?

Friends may be long behind us, but you better believe the Friends cast still make BIG bucks when they all sit on a couch together!. According to the Wall Street Journal, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc were offered $1 million each to reunite for HBO Max’s reunion special (the same amount they were making per episode for the final two seasons of the beloved sitcom, btw), but the group turned it down!
MoviesBirmingham Star

Friends Reunion director reveals why some cast was missing

Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): After watching the 'Friends' reunion, many fans wondered why actors Paul Rudd, Cole Sprouse, and more former guest stars were absent from the HBO Max event. Recently, the special's director Ben Winston weighed in on the subject. According to E! News, the highly anticipated HBO...
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Why ‘Friends’ Cast Didn’t Do a Scripted Reunion – Or Even a New Scripted Scene in HBO Max Special

WARNING: This post contains light spoilers from “Friends: The Reunion”. When it was first announced that a “Friends” reunion was happening, most fans couldn’t have BEEN any more excited. But for those hoping for an entirely new episode, similar to the “Parks and Recreation” reunion last year, the special could’ve been a bit disappointing. Here’s the truth though: a scripted reunion was never even really considered.