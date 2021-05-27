Behind-The-Scenes 'Friends' Reunion Bombshells: 'There Was Some Awkwardness' Between The Cast, Spills Source
Back in April, the gang got together again to film HBO Max’s highly anticipated Friends reunion. And while the hour-long special — which featured unscripted conversations with Jennifer Aniston, 52, Courteney Cox, 56, Lisa Kudrow, 57, Matt LeBlanc, 53, Matthew Perry, 51, and David Schwimmer, 54, reminiscing about their days working on the hit sitcom — was full of laughs, a source tells OK! that viewers didn't get to see everything!okmagazine.com