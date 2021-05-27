Behind-The-Scenes 'Friends' Reunion Bombshells: 'There Was Some Awkwardness' Between The Cast, Spills Source

The Friends reunion is finally on the horizon, and it’s a perfect time to revisit the best moments, one-liners and overall awesome absurdity from the series. Friends was immediately meme-able before memes even existed, but the Internet has definitely not disappointed in capturing the humor and star power of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc in their finest Central Perk glory. From will they-or-won’t they romances to the ageless wonder that is Paul Rudd, these Friends show memes will get you super hyped for the return of Joey, Phoebe, Ross, Rachel, Monica and Chandler.