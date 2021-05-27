Cancel
Bloomsburg, PA

DNA on cigarette butts leads to felony charges

By LARRY DEKLINSKI THE NEWS-ITEM larry_d@newsitem.com
 22 days ago

RUSH TOWNSHIP — DNA discovered on discarded cigarette butts following a break-in nearly eight years ago has led to felony charges against a Bloomsburg man. Jesse Borgese, 27, of 137 E. 8th St., has been charged by Trooper Josiah Reiner, of state police at Stonington, with felonies of burglary and criminal trespass, and misdemeanors of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief for allegedly breaking into 217 Patton Road sometime between Sept. 15 and 22, 2013, and removing two flatscreen televisions and a laptop valued at $950.

