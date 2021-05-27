Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

One year after George Floyd’s death: Two voices, one issue

By Ian T. Shearn
Posted by 
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Part Two: Head of NJ’s largest police union says Floyd’s death caused ‘a recruiting crisis’ and explains the opposition to certain reforms. May 25 marked the one-year anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd, which sparked the largest civil rights protests in U.S. history and forced America to reexamine racism and policing. NJ Spotlight News interviewed two leading figures in New Jersey’s debate on policing issues with contrary views on what has changed in the past year, what has not and where we’re heading.

www.njspotlight.com
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
Newark, NJ
Society
City
Washington, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
George Floyd
Person
Chris Christie
Person
Rodney King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Lawsuits#King Justice#State President#Nj Spotlight News#The Police Academy#Yahoo#Google#U S Senate#New Jersey Supreme Court#Legislature#Newark Police Department#Pba#Police Advocates#Criminal Justice Reform#Community Activism#Protests#Police Involved Deaths#Violent Conflict
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
ACLU
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Names of police who face serious discipline can be made public

NJ Supreme Court clears attorney general’s order requiring departments to disclose all such personnel actions. The state Supreme Court dealt state police unions a significant legal defeat Monday, upholding Attorney General Gurbir Grewal’s executive order to publicize the names of cops who have been subjected to major discipline. The ruling...
Public SafetyPosted by
NJ Spotlight

NJ prisons chief resigns in fallout from assault on inmates

A report made public Monday offered damning details of events at prison for women. Murphy had stood by corrections commissioner as many called for resignation. New Jersey corrections commissioner Marcus Hicks resigned Tuesday, a day after a damning report portrayed him as unaware that no one was in charge of the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women for almost three months leading up to and including the day officers violently assaulted inmates there.
Camden, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Mayoral challengers in Camden face formidable Democratic machine

Mayoral races are also underway in Atlantic City, Edison, Morristown, Plainfield and Parsippany. A handful of mayoral races are on the ballot in this election — in Atlantic City, Edison, Morristown, Plainfield, Parsippany and Camden. In Camden, just a few months after Frank Moran resigned as mayor — and Vic Carstarphen was appointed to the position — voters get their say.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Op-Ed: Social media and students’ First Amendment rights

A case before the U.S. Supreme Court could well alter the whole idea of free speech for NJ students. Are we ready for possible changes?. I was a New Jersey school administrator for 30 years, and at various points in my career I was responsible for discipline in grades pre-K to 12. I have disciplined thousands of students and suspended hundreds. I have conducted many investigations related to claims of student harassment, intimidation, and bullying.
PoliticsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Another push for local governments to share work and cut costs

NJ property-tax bills hit another record high. Will lawmakers agree on measure said to cut bills?. Legislation intended to help local governments save money by pooling services has the potential to ease pressure on New Jersey’s soaring property-tax bills — a lofty goal for a state where those bills recently hit a record high.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

16%

Percentage of New Jerseyans who say they are not willing to get COVID-19 vaccine. Public health experts have been concerned that the United States is facing a “vaccine wall,” with the supply of COVID-19 vaccines outstripping demand — and falling demand attributable to a refusal by the unvaccinated to get the shot rather than to a lack of supply or access. Thus, the big push in several states to entice the hesitant with everything from million-dollar lotteries (Ohio), to other cash incentives (Maryland), hunting rifles (West Virginia) and pre-paid grocery cards (California). To try to get 4.7 million New Jersey residents over age 16 inoculated before July, the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy recently added to this state’s menu of incentives; these include a “Vax Pass” that gives free access to state parks to anyone who is vaccinated.
ElectionsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Lining up to fight the party line

NJ’s party bosses control the primary ballots, giving their preferred candidates the top spot. Advocates, candidates and now lawmakers want that changed. In late April, the members of Camden County’s Democratic Committee got together via Zoom to review and endorse candidates running in the primary. The meeting lasted a grand total of seven minutes.
HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Most pandemic orders will end, ban on evictions remains

As lawmakers vote to end Murphy’s emergency health executive orders, they work to forestall what’s expected to be a massive wave of evictions. New Jersey lawmakers are pressing to prevent an expected flood of evictions and foreclosures for nonpayment of rent or mortgages during the COVID-19 pandemic. Evictions have been...
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Amid vaccine push in reluctant communities, politics plays big role

Black, Hispanic parents say in survey they are willing to get vaccinated, but Republicans were less likely to say so. Hesitancy about the COVID-19 vaccine appears to be declining within Black and Hispanic communities in New Jersey, according to the results of a new online poll that also said politics — not race — was the strongest indicator of immunization acceptance.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight News: June 3, 2021

After today, almost all New Jersey businesses will be able to drop the remaining COVID-19 restrictions put in place more than 14 months ago to fight the pandemic. Indoor limits for private gatherings and at large venues, like concerts, will be lifted Friday. Thursday, officials announced 255 new, positive cases...
Hudson County, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Black and Hispanic residents fear missing work due to COVID-19 vaccine

In Hudson County, a mobile vaccination unit is effective in reaching communities with lower vaccination rates. A Kaiser Family Foundation national report shows that, compared to about 40% of white residents, more than half of Black residents and nearly two-thirds of Hispanic residents are concerned about missing work due to side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is reminding employers that they must honor sick leave for workers getting the vaccine of taking a day off becasue of side effects. Gov. Phil Murphy has said, “…it may be difficult for someone who is at a job that requires them to be there to even miss one day — which can mean the difference between paying rent or another bill and not able to do that.”
Perth Amboy, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Citizens Campaign tackles excessive use of force by police, works on de-escalation

The group provides support for residents who want to improve issues in their neighborhood without assigning blame. In the wake of the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd and continued police-involved shootings, law enforcement agencies are grappling with ways to bring about more accountability and reforms. A group known as The Citizens Campaign is working with police departments and community leaders to make that cultural shift, including with more de-escalation tactics and more training on how to resolve situations nonviolently.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NJ Spotlight

For GOP, primary fight offers stark choice

In picking a candidate to challenge Murphy, Republicans may be choosing what party they want to become. The governor’s office and all 120 legislative seats in Trenton are on the line next week as New Jersey holds its primary election amid anger and party division in several key races. Republicans...
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

End nears for state’s health emergency orders

Lawmakers plan votes Thursday on a bill to end most of Murphy’s executive orders related to COVID-19 New Jersey’s public health emergency could soon end — at least on paper — under revised legislation that protects some of Gov. Phil Murphy’s pandemic-related power but also gives lawmakers more say in the dwindling elements of the state’s COVID-19 response.
PoliticsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Veteran Democrats now opponents in NJ’s high-profile legislative primary

They were partners in the Assembly for years and have nearly identical voting records. Their contest may say something about NJ’s party system. The stakes in the matchup between Assembly Democrats Valerie Vainieri Huttle and Gordon Johnson for the right to succeed retiring Sen. Loretta Weinberg, currently the majority leader, are higher than just who is likely to fill one of 40 Senate seats next January. It’s seen as a battle between the powerful party line and the grassroots, between a loyal Democrat and an uber-progressive, between a woman and a Black man.
Posted by
NJ Spotlight

NJ got $6 billion in pandemic relief. But there are strings attached

States are getting money to deal with the costs of COVID-19. But this comes with rules on where it can be spent and where it can’t. New Jersey has received more than $6 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding, and like other federal aid programs, there’s a long list of things the money can and cannot be spent on.
ElectionsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

$5.4M

Amount by which candidate Jack Ciattarelli has outraised his GOP primary opponents in governor’s race. There’s no need here to belabor the importance of money in New Jersey politics. So, let’s cut to the chase: The New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission has released the latest figures for spending in the primary campaign by candidates for governor; the data reflects fund-raising and spending between May 8 and May 25. The primary election is on June 8.
Law EnforcementPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Body-worn cameras are seen as step toward holding communities and police accountable

As of June 1, NJ police departments must equip officers with body-worn cameras. In September, less than half of police departments in New Jersey had body-worn cameras and many still don’t. The state invested $58 million to supply the cameras, but Gov. Phil Murphy acknowledged there are supply-chain issues. The governor toured the Camden Police Department Tuesday, where body-worn cameras have been in use since 2016 and which are credited with reducing the use of force.