One year after George Floyd’s death: Two voices, one issue
Part Two: Head of NJ’s largest police union says Floyd’s death caused ‘a recruiting crisis’ and explains the opposition to certain reforms. May 25 marked the one-year anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd, which sparked the largest civil rights protests in U.S. history and forced America to reexamine racism and policing. NJ Spotlight News interviewed two leading figures in New Jersey’s debate on policing issues with contrary views on what has changed in the past year, what has not and where we’re heading.www.njspotlight.com