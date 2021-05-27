Readers' Choice Awards: La-Z-Boy Galleries of Toledo
La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Toledo was started in 1974 by Don Durocher and continues to be a leader in home furnishings for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. But La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, a licensee of the national company headquartered in Monroe, Michigan, is much more than a furniture store for every room in your house. Supporting local charities is one of many ways La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries gives back to the community.www.toledoblade.com