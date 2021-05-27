Letter to the editor: Stefanik really cares for troops
Many of you already have some idea about Elise’s record of results for veterans and troops. She has recovered thousands upon thousands of benefits for NY-21 veterans. She worked with President Trump to drastically improve the quality of care the VA provides. She successfully protected Fort Drum from sequestration, and more recently has positioned Fort Drum for a new missile defense installation. Elise has not once taken a vote against our troops and vets, nor once taken a vote that weakens this great nation’s national security.poststar.com