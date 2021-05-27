Letter to the editor: Stefanik really cares for troops

So proud that there was a published response to “Super Dad” appearing in your May 27 edition. The response from John Salanitro was spot on. He should be asked to write guest columns. I feel there are many taxpaying citizens who want to voice their opinions but are too afraid because of retaliation. Fear of speaking their mind and heart after careful searching of one’s soul and conscience. Fear of being labeled/ categorized. As the saying goes: “If you stand for nothing, you will fall for anything.” In our current culture, my fear is that we are drifting away from the societal morals “trusts” that keep America protected as a civilized free nation.