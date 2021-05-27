Cancel
Letter to the editor: Stefanik really cares for troops

Post-Star
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMany of you already have some idea about Elise’s record of results for veterans and troops. She has recovered thousands upon thousands of benefits for NY-21 veterans. She worked with President Trump to drastically improve the quality of care the VA provides. She successfully protected Fort Drum from sequestration, and more recently has positioned Fort Drum for a new missile defense installation. Elise has not once taken a vote against our troops and vets, nor once taken a vote that weakens this great nation’s national security.

