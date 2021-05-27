The Importance of a Dog’s CCL
CHARLOTTE – Have you ever experienced an issue with your ACL? Or do you have a dog who has experienced an issue with his or her CCL? The CCL, or cranial cruciate ligament, is very similar to a human ACL. As you may know, the knee joint is designed to allow movement of the lower leg. The bone of the upper leg (femur) is connected to the lower leg (tibia) by ligaments and tendons. The cranial cruciate ligament is one of two ligaments that stabilizes a dog’s knees, crossing over the caudal cruciate ligament inside the middle of the knee.www.minthilltimes.com