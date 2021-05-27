Cancel
The Importance of a Dog’s CCL

The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 13 days ago
CHARLOTTE – Have you ever experienced an issue with your ACL? Or do you have a dog who has experienced an issue with his or her CCL? The CCL, or cranial cruciate ligament, is very similar to a human ACL. As you may know, the knee joint is designed to allow movement of the lower leg. The bone of the upper leg (femur) is connected to the lower leg (tibia) by ligaments and tendons. The cranial cruciate ligament is one of two ligaments that stabilizes a dog’s knees, crossing over the caudal cruciate ligament inside the middle of the knee.

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

