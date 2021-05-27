The Importance of a Dog’s CCL

Every evening, after some wrangling to get out the door, my family walks five blocks from our home in the Outer Sunset to Ocean Beach. We cross the Lower Great Highway at our new stop sign and the blissfully closed-to-cars Great Highway, and scamper up and over the dunes to the beach. We’ve been working from home all day — not quite on top of each other thanks to my small office in the garage — but still navigating work and care and errands and feeding and nap times, and where it will be quiet and uninterrupted enough to get on Zoom. Our daily beach outing is one part of our routine that we can look forward to doing together without the extra COVID-era logistics. These days, we can even ditch the face masks.