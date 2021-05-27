Barking: Annoying or Helpful?

MINT HILL, NC – How do we teach our children consistency? It is important for our children to understand that being consistent yields productive long term results. There are some goals that can be attained by accomplishing minor tasks. There are other goals, however, that require us to “lock-in” and commit to our goals for an extended period of time. One example of committing to our goals to achieve long term results is learning an instrument. When learning an instrument, the music teacher usually gives the directive to practice thirty minutes each day. The idea is that when you commit to practicing your instrument consistently, your skills will develop over time. The same is true as it relates to a sport or any other activity that requires skill. When you make a commitment to dedicate a certain amount of time and effort toward a goal each day, you will yield results. Our children depend on us to help navigate them through life, protect them when necessary and expose them to opportunities that will help them to grow and develop as productive human beings. As we guide and nurture our children, it is our obligation to instill in them the ability to engage in a new and challenging activity or task and to remain committed to it. They will gain confidence in their own ability to take on new challenges and will begin to pursue new challenges on their own. Like and follow us on Facebook @KumonOfCharlotteMintHill and Instagram @kumonatminthill. Visit our website at www.kumon.com/charlotte-mint-hill to set up a free parent orientation at our learning center.