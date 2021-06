That was Guy Fieri yukking it up on stage during the 2021 South Beach Wine and Food Festival (or SOBEWFF), which took place on Miami Beach over four days in late May. The megastar chef (and now a very, very rich Food Network employee) was referring both to his past appearances at the fest — something about a frozen margarita machine and demanding Motley Crue’s “Shout at the Devil” as his intro music — and this year’s on-stage demonstration, where he was enjoying several margaritas, tossing T-shirts to the starstruck, somewhat bro-ish crowd and leading his team in a slightly off-the-rails demonstration on making savory mac-and-cheese waffles with chicken, and well, look at the above photo.