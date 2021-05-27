Cancel
Russellville, AR

Barnard signs letter of intent

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAIDAN BARNARD has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Arkansas Tech University and join the baseball team. ATU is a top-tier Division II program located in Russellville, Arkansas. Recently, ATU earned a share of a conference championship in the Great American Conference. Haidan has been a huge part of the Zizzer baseball success this season. He is leading all offensive categories and played nearly every inning at SS this season. Haidan is batting .486, with 13 doubles, two triples, and three home runs.

