Danville, PA

Inaugural Kathleen Deegan Hughes Memorial Golf Tournament raises over $50,000 to help fight ACC

By THE NEWS-ITEM
newsitem.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANVILLE — On Saturday, May 8, friends and family gathered at Frosty Valley Resort for the inaugural Kathleen Deegan Hughes Memorial Golf Tournament. Over 108 volunteers and golfers participated in the golf outing, which raised over $50,000 to fund research in the fight against adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC), which is a rare cancer affecting less than one per one million people in the United States per year.

