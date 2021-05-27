Superman & Lois's Wole Parks Has Never Seen the Steel Movie

Last night's episode of Superman & Lois threw the status quo of the series for a serious loop when Wolé Parks, the villain previously known as Captain Luthor, got a clarification of his backstory, revealing to the audience that he is in fact an alternate-Earth version not of Lex Luthor, but of the fan-favorite character John Henry Irons. Written by Jai Jamison and directed by Arrow veteran David Ramsey, the episode -- titled "Man of Steel" -- gave fans their first glimpse at what the likely big picture is for John Henry, putting some pieces of the mystery in place so that the audience is ahead of the characters for the first time since the series began, and setting up some very interesting questions for the back half of the season.