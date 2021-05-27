Cancel
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach man dies in crash

By WJHG Newsroom
WJHG-TV
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead out of Okaloosa County after a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Carmel Drive near State Road 189. According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, a man from Fort Walton Beach was heading east on Carmel Drive...

www.wjhg.com
