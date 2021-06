About two dozen applicants met Tuesday’s deadline for expressing interest in becoming Haverhill’s next police chief. Mayor James J. Fiorentini quoted consultant Alan S. Gould as saying the city received “a great pool of applicants” from both within the department and outside. Gould, a former 21-year Salem, N.H., police officer, who now operates Municipal Resources, is reviewing and ranking potential police chiefs. Unlike the recent search for a deputy police chief, Fiorentini said he is not hiring an outside assessment center to screen candidates.