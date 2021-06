Dealing with the stock market can be kind of intimidating, especially if you have never been an investor before. Luckily, there are some strategies that you can utilize even as a beginner to ensure that you do not end up losing a ton of money on investments. Before going into the different strategies you can use to get profit and improve your investment portfolio, it is important to keep in mind that when investing, there is always a measure of risk, reward, and loss. Here is an article about six popular investment strategies to help you make more money.