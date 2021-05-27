Cancel
Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell Fires Up Arena With Four-Point Play In 1Q

By Trevor Allen, KSL Sports
kslsports.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell fired up the crowd at Vivint Arena by converting a four-point play in the first quarter. It was the first game back for Donovan Mitchell after missing the last 17 games for the Jazz due to an ankle injury. Early in the first quarter of Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies, Mitchell darted to the top of the three-point line as Dillon Brooks collided with the Jazz All-Star. Mitchell fired up the three as the whistle was blown and nailed the triple.

