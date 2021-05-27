Haverhill’s Korean War Memorial Association Seeks Donations to Repair Vandalism, Pay for Upkeep

Haverhill’s Korean War Memorial Association is looking for help replacing a new LED light that was smashed recently by a vandal and donations to complete a maintenance fund. Veteran Russell V.J. Chaput, who turns 90 in January, has been preparing the monument in Grand Army of the Republic Park for Memorial Day and discovered the broken light Tuesday. A founder of the monument, Chaput’s said he does most of the maintenance himself to help preserve money for future needs. His efforts include replacing the flags, weeding the flower beds, putting up buntings and planting flowers.