Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haverhill, MA

Haverhill’s Korean War Memorial Association Seeks Donations to Repair Vandalism, Pay for Upkeep

By WHAV Staff
Posted by 
WHAV
WHAV
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Haverhill’s Korean War Memorial Association is looking for help replacing a new LED light that was smashed recently by a vandal and donations to complete a maintenance fund. Veteran Russell V.J. Chaput, who turns 90 in January, has been preparing the monument in Grand Army of the Republic Park for Memorial Day and discovered the broken light Tuesday. A founder of the monument, Chaput’s said he does most of the maintenance himself to help preserve money for future needs. His efforts include replacing the flags, weeding the flower beds, putting up buntings and planting flowers.

whav.net
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Haverhill, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
Haverhill, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Memorial#Vandalism#Memorial Day#Charity#Fundraising#Us Army#Grand Army#Memorial Maintenance#Haverhill Bank#Brandy Brow Road#Perpetual Maintenance#Preserve#Merrimack St#Money#Flowers#Buntings#Veteran#January
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
West Newbury, MAPosted by
WHAV

West Newbury’s Page School Superheroes Don Their Capes and Fill Town’s Food Pantry

West Newbury students became true “superheroes” last week by helping fill the shelves of the town’s food pantry. Last Friday, John C. Page Elementary School students participated in a fun run dressed as their favorite superheroes. Sponsored by the Page School PTO and organized by first-grade teachers Bridget Murray and Krista Niles, the school partnered with the West Newbury Police and Fire Departments and the Council on Aging. Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Police Chief Michael Dwyer said students and their families donated enough nonperishable items to fill a police cruiser and Engine 24.
Groveland, MAPosted by
WHAV

Groveland Begins Writing Job Description for Recently Approved Town Administrator

Groveland is developing a job description for its future town administrator after the reorganization garnered voter support at town meeting. As WHAV reported early last month, two of 40 articles centered on hiring a town administrator and dismantling the current finance director system. Residents approved authorizing the Board of Selectmen to hire a town administrator by a vote of 79-21 on May 24. In a related voice vote, voters also approved a reorganization allowing town operations to be managed by a financial team led by the administrator.
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

About Two Dozen Vie to Become Haverhill’s Next Police Chief; City Decides Against Outside Testing

About two dozen applicants met Tuesday’s deadline for expressing interest in becoming Haverhill’s next police chief. Mayor James J. Fiorentini quoted consultant Alan S. Gould as saying the city received “a great pool of applicants” from both within the department and outside. Gould, a former 21-year Salem, N.H., police officer, who now operates Municipal Resources, is reviewing and ranking potential police chiefs. Unlike the recent search for a deputy police chief, Fiorentini said he is not hiring an outside assessment center to screen candidates.
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

City Councilors Welcome Back Haverhill’s Longest Table to Benefit L’Arche Boston North

The Wingate Street Arts District again becomes the home of Haverhill’s Longest Table celebration in August. The second annual event, scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 19, kicks off this year’s Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Restaurant Week. L’Arche Boston North’s plans 25 tables, spaced six feet apart, featuring outdoor dining, entertainment and meals provided by some of the city’s most talented restaurant chefs. L’Arche Boston North Executive Director Jennifer Matthews recently previewed the event for the Haverhill City Council.
Merrimack, NHPosted by
WHAV

Merrimack Valley Chamber to Honor Local Businesses for ‘Perseverance’ at Awards Breakfast

All Merrimack Valley Small Businesses that survived the pandemic have been collectively named winners of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s “perseverance” award. U.S. Small Business Administration’s Robert Nelson is scheduled to address Chamber members Friday, June 11, from 7:30-9 a.m., as the organization conducts its Annual Small Business Recognition Awards at DiBurro’s Function Facilities in Ward Hill.
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

Brown Joins Board of Trustees at Haverhill’s Venerable Whittier Birthplace

Lynda Brown of Haverhill was recently elected a trustee of Whittier Birthplace. Arthur H. Veasey III, president of The Trustees of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace, said Brown has been a citizen role model for many Haverhill neighborhoods, supporting the Acre and Mount Washington neighborhoods, while advocating for citywide collaboration and vision.
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

Haverhill Eighth Graders Set to Enjoy Middle School Promotion/Graduation Ceremonies

Haverhill eighth graders are set to enjoy graduation ceremonies in June, but they still will not be the traditional type. While Gov. Charlie Baker recently loosened restrictions on public gatherings, School Superintendent Margaret Marotta told the School Committee recently that plans for this year’s middle school graduations have been in the works for several months and it would be difficult to revamp them at this late date.
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

Haverhill’s Museum of Printing Acquires Vintage Wood Ornamental Type Collection

Haverhill’s Museum of Printing plans to offer a permanent wood type exhibit and workshops now that it has acquired a major vintage type collection. The museum has taken over the Lyons Collection previously housed at Massachusetts College of Art in Boston. Thomas J. Lyons collected Victorian wood and metal type from the 1920s to the 1980s and amassed more than 2,500 unique typefaces. Lyons’ grandson, Steve, said the collector spent two years in the AEF Airforce during World War I. When he returned from France for a stint in an advertising agency, he was inspired by a freelance designer, George Trenholm, who used old fashioned ornamented typography. Lyons moved to his own print shop in 1924 which operated in Allston.