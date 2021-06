When it comes to business, vision and mission may sound great, but what matters is action. Actions, on the other hand, require timing, and timing requires planning. That is where the importance of a good business plan comes into play. Proper planning is undoubtedly important and 100% essential to the success of every aspect of your business. Wrong, unprofitable plans don’t just ruin your business. It also jeopardizes your resources, money, and market reputation. Now that you understand the need for a business plan, you can roll up your sleeves and start working on the information you need to develop your business plan.