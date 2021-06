TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL 2021 REVIEW! Toto (Archie Yates) is a curious young boy with an affinity for music, just like his grandfather, Robert (Edward Norton). However, when his sister is taken away by the darkness, Toto must abandon his reality and do all he can to save her. Paper Birds tells the story of Toto’s journey and the struggles his grandfather and grandmother, Elsa (Joss Stone), faced in the past. While the two tales appear different from one another on the surface, the similarities between Toto and Robert are uncanny. The.