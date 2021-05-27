Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camdenton, MO

Martin retires after 38 years at LOTO Developmental Center, new Executive Director appointed

lakenewsonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarilyn Martin has served as the Lake of the Ozarks Developmental Center’s Executive Director for 38 years providing outstanding leadership and dedication to the staff & individuals they support. In December, 2020, Martin announced her retirement. She leaves behind a legacy of achievements to the Lake of the Ozarks Developmental Center and the community. The Staff and Board of Directors wish Marilyn much happiness in her Retirement. Martin will continue her commitment by serving on the Lake of the Ozarks Developmental Center’s Board of Directors. Effective January 1, 2021, Lake of the Ozarks Developmental Center Board of Directors were proud to announce Jennifer Campbell as the Agency’s new Executive Director. Campbell is a 1991 graduate of Camdenton High School and attended Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield, MO. She has served the past 13 years as Lake of the Ozarks Developmental Center’s Administrative Assistant. Campbell is committed to continuing Martin’s vision and providing great leadership to the Agency.

www.lakenewsonline.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
City
Center, MO
City
Camdenton, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loto#School Leadership#Retirement Community#Lake Of The Ozarks#Loto Developmental Center#Camdenton High School#Outstanding Leadership#Dedication#Legacy#December#Achievements#Profit Agency#Press Release
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Developmental Disabilities
Related
Missouri State921news.com

Missouri State Fair Hiring

The Missouri State Fair is hiring a full-time Events/Concession Coordinator for the fairgrounds in Sedalia. Suitable candidates include individuals with excellent time management and organizational skills, Above average written and verbal communication skills, A good work ethic and dependability. Applicants for the Events/Concession Coordinator position with The Missouri State Fair...
Camdenton, MOlakeexpo.com

Dogwood Elementary School Announces New Assistant Principal

The Camdenton R-III School District has announced the appointment of Lu Tana Griffin as Assistant Principal of Dogwood Elementary School. Griffin is currently a Kindergarten teacher at Dogwood Elementary and began her teaching career in Camdenton in 2009. She has also served as a substitute administrator in the district as well as numerous other roles in the areas of curriculum and instruction.