Martin retires after 38 years at LOTO Developmental Center, new Executive Director appointed

Marilyn Martin has served as the Lake of the Ozarks Developmental Center’s Executive Director for 38 years providing outstanding leadership and dedication to the staff & individuals they support. In December, 2020, Martin announced her retirement. She leaves behind a legacy of achievements to the Lake of the Ozarks Developmental Center and the community. The Staff and Board of Directors wish Marilyn much happiness in her Retirement. Martin will continue her commitment by serving on the Lake of the Ozarks Developmental Center’s Board of Directors. Effective January 1, 2021, Lake of the Ozarks Developmental Center Board of Directors were proud to announce Jennifer Campbell as the Agency’s new Executive Director. Campbell is a 1991 graduate of Camdenton High School and attended Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield, MO. She has served the past 13 years as Lake of the Ozarks Developmental Center’s Administrative Assistant. Campbell is committed to continuing Martin’s vision and providing great leadership to the Agency.