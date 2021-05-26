India set to get four Heron long-endurance drones from Israel
NEW DELHI: India is expected to acquire four Heron long-endurance drones from Israel on lease in the next few months to primarily crank up its surveillance capabilities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday. The medium-altitude Heron drones are being procured by the Indian Army for three years and the first two of them are expected to be delivered by August, they said.keralakaumudi.com