India set to get four Heron long-endurance drones from Israel

New Delhi: General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is on a two day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation in the union territory. On arrival at Srinagar, the Army Chief, accompanied by Lt Gen YK Joshi, the Northern Army Commander and Lt Gen DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander visited units and formations in the hinterland where he was briefed by the local Commanders on the existing security situation and the measures being taken to identify and target the over ground workers’ (OGWs) network involved in radicalisation and recruitment of youth into terrorist ranks. Efforts to prevent local recruitment and facilitate surrender of local terrorists were also discussed.