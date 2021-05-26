Government take steps to bring normalcy to overcome situation created by Covid second wave

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is determined to bring normalcy to the lives of the people and speed up governance overcoming the inaction created by the Covid crisis in the state. With the test positivity rate falling below 20 per cent for the first time in a month, the precautionary measures have been taken to make life more dynamic. — At the Secretariat, 50 per cent of the staff should be on duty from next Monday. Parliamentary section officers from all departments and from Under Secretary to Secretary should be present on working days from tomorrow as the Assembly is in session. Shops selling textbooks, notebooks, pens and pencils may open with Covid regulations as schools start online class from Tuesday.