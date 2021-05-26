Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Barrick Gold Corporation

investing.com
 2021-05-26

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson reiterated a Buy rating on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Corporation on Wednesday, setting a price target of C$32.5, which is approximately 9.65% above the present share price of $24.58. Wolfson expects Barrick Gold Corporation to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the second quarter...

www.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barrick Gold Corporation#Gold Price#Rbc#Rbc Capital Stick To#Gold Rrb#Tipranks Com#Barrick Gold Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shares of MTO stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty...
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) rose 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.04 and last traded at $99.56. Approximately 46,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,154,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.16. OSTK...
MarketsWKRB News

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at CIBC

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.36.
Marketscom-unik.info

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 119,494 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10,726.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,494 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Oppenheimer Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $880.00

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $864.48.
StocksWKRB News

KeyCorp Raises Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $58.00

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Morgan Stanley Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$12.00

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.06.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “. Other analysts...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 220,394 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $17,188,528.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stockscom-unik.info

Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 118.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,840 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ASML were worth $84,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to post $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Stockspulse2.com

BB Stock Price: $11 Target From CIBC

The shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) have received a price target increase from $9 to $11 from CIBC. These are the details. The shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) have received a price target increase from $9 to $11 from CIBC. CIBC analyst Todd Coupland downgraded BlackBerry to “Underperformer” from “Neutral” on a slower second-half recovery.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF)’s share price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 16,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 12,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Stocksinvesting.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for BNP Paribas SA

Kepler Capital analyst Nicolas Payen maintained a Hold rating on BNP Paribas (OTC:BNPQY) SA on Friday, setting a price target of EUR58.8, which is approximately 115.66% above the present share price of $32.54. Payen expects BNP Paribas SA to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the second quarter...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 10,147 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $18,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksinvesting.com

Chardan Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Intellia Therapeutics

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) on Saturday, setting a price target of $130, which is approximately 46.35% above the present share price of $88.83. Livshits expects Intellia Therapeutics to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.69 for the second quarter of 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Commerzbank AG

Kepler Capital analyst Nicolas Payen maintained a Buy rating on Commerzbank AG (OTC:CRZBY) on Friday, setting a price target of EUR6.9, which is approximately 10.18% above the present share price of $7.48. Payen expects Commerzbank (DE:CBKG) AG to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the second quarter of...
Stocksinvesting.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for Plains GP Holdings

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) on Thursday, setting a price target of $14, which is approximately 16.76% above the present share price of $11.99. expects Plains GP Holdings to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the second quarter...