'Nobody has beat us twice so far': Argyle remains confident despite Game 1 loss to Iowa Park

BOWIE — The situation for Argyle has become all too familiar at this point. For the last three weeks, the Lady Eagles have faced elimination. You can now make it four. After dropping Game 1 of the Class 4A Region I final to No. 1-ranked Iowa Park 6-3 on Wednesday night, Argyle has its back against the wall. The Lady Eagles trail the best-of-three series 1-0 and must win Game 2 on Thursday and a decisive Game 3 on Saturday morning if they want to keep their season alive.