Tennessee man arrested with needle in arm in Walmart parking lot

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of drug possession after authorities said they found him with a needle stuck in his arm in a Walmart parking lot.

Charles Jacob Ryan Burnett, 23, of Tellico Plains, was charged with DUI, possession of heroin for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Advocate & Democrat of Madisonville reported.

Madisonville Police Sgt. Thomas Spradlin said he went to a Walmart parking lot in Madisonville on May 18 and found a man passed out in a silver Kia, the newspaper reported. Spradlin said the car was running and that Burnett had a needle in his arm.

According to an arrest report, Spradlin woke up Bennett, who refused to receive any medical attention, the Advocate & Democrat reported.

Burnett failed several sobriety field tests, and consented to have his blood drawn, the newspaper reported.

Spradlin said he arrested Burnett, and while searching the Kia found a small, red baggie that contained a brown powder. Investigators subsequently determined that there were 2.53 grams of heroin in the baggie.

Officers also found several small pieces of aluminum foil with black residue and a spoon with burn marks, the Advocate & Democrat reported. Authorities said they also found Burnett in possession of a syringe, the newspaper reported.

Burnett was booked into the Monroe County Jail, online records show.

