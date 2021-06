Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) criticized Republican colleague Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX) on Thursday over the demographics of his district. In a tweet, Crenshaw spoke out against Democratic talking points surrounding the recent “For the People Act,” a massive federal election bill being pushed by many on the Left.Crenshaw wrote, “Let’s get some facts straight: Allowing taxpayer funded political campaigns has nothing to do with ‘voting rights.’ Asking people to prove who they say they are with an ID is not ‘voter suppression.’ Making elections more secure and transparent is not ‘Jim Crow on steroids.’”