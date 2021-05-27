The lake guide for where to enjoy a swim during the heat of summer

Great investment opportunity, Camdenton location! This beautifully updated, LAKE FRONT, Cedar Heights condo will impress! Large lake-side master with deck access and walk-in closet. Enjoy your morning coffee watching the sunrise over the Big Niangua. Stunning views from the generous covered deck! Only one set of stairs down to the dock from this end unit. Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, new luxury vinyl flooring and carpet, updated countertops, backsplash and fresh paint. This condo package is complete with a 10x24 BOAT SLIP with hoist, dock locker and GARAGE! This gated community offers 3 swimming pools and is located within 2 miles of Ha Ha Tonka state park, Old Kinderhook and Lake Valley golf courses. Enjoy it all yourself or enjoy the income from one of the few complexes that still allows nightly rentals! Start your Lake of the Ozarks living in style!