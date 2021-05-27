Cancel
Camdenton, MO

The lake guide for where to enjoy a swim during the heat of summer

lakenewsonline.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best ways to kick off Memorial Day weekend is to take a dip in your pool. If you don’t have a pool, fret not. There are a number of local municipal pools in the area, as well as some options at bars and water parks. Here’s the definitive list of options for you and the family to make a splash at the lake:

www.lakenewsonline.com
