Bryson DeChambeau taunts Brooks Koepka over Twitter

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bryson DeChambeau really is not holding back about his rivalry with Brooks Koepka. A video of Koepka reacting to DeChambeau passing by him at the PGA Championship went viral. Koepka is seen rolling his eyes after seeing DeChambeau. Koepka’s funny reaction has become a meme, one even used by Koepka...

