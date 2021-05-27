Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Swisher THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SWISHER AND NORTHERN BRISCOE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.alerts.weather.gov