Swisher County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Swisher THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SWISHER AND NORTHERN BRISCOE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.

alerts.weather.gov
