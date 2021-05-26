BJP leader in Chengannur scams people of more than Rs 1 crore by offering job
ALAPPUZHA: A complaint has been lodged that a BJP leader scammed people of more than Rs 1 crore by offering job. The incident took place at Chengannur in Alappuzha district. The local BJP leader and his gang have cheated people of money by offering job at the Food Corporation of India. The gang has three members, including Sanu N Nair, a native of Alappuzha's Chengannur. — Sanu is an active member of the BJP. Apart from him, Rajesh Kumar from Budhanoor and Lenin Mathew A from Vyttila, Ernakulam are also on the accused list. The scam took place after Lenin Mathew pretended to be a board member of the Corporation of India. He will gain credibility by showing pictures of him standing together with BJP central leaders and ministers.keralakaumudi.com