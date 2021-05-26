Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

BJP leader in Chengannur scams people of more than Rs 1 crore by offering job

By Kerala Kaumudi
keralakaumudi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALAPPUZHA: A complaint has been lodged that a BJP leader scammed people of more than Rs 1 crore by offering job. The incident took place at Chengannur in Alappuzha district. The local BJP leader and his gang have cheated people of money by offering job at the Food Corporation of India. The gang has three members, including Sanu N Nair, a native of Alappuzha's Chengannur. — Sanu is an active member of the BJP. Apart from him, Rajesh Kumar from Budhanoor and Lenin Mathew A from Vyttila, Ernakulam are also on the accused list. The scam took place after Lenin Mathew pretended to be a board member of the Corporation of India. He will gain credibility by showing pictures of him standing together with BJP central leaders and ministers.

keralakaumudi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bjp#Crore#Bjp#The Corporation Of India#Rs#Chengannur Scams#Chengannur Police#Ernakulam#Alappuzha District#Vyttila#Job Seekers#Money#Budhanoor#People#Credibility#Hiding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Jobs
Related
Indiatelugubulletin.com

Telangana BJP leader Peddi Reddy to join TRS??

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Telangana BJP leaders are strongly reacting to the news that former minister Etela Rajender will join the Bharatiya Janata Party. The arrival of Etela is strongly opposed by some BJP leaders. The top leadership of the party is questioning how Etela can be invited into the party without their consent.
Indiatelugubulletin.com

Etela Rajender held talks with BJP national leaders

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Ever since former Minister Etela Rajender differed with the ruling TRS party, opposition parties in Telangana are evincing interest to invite him to their parties. The...
Indiatelugubulletin.com

Etela and BJP leaders maintain suspense over Etela’s position in BJP

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Former Telangana minister Etela Rajender recently met BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi. He was accompanied by MP and Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay, BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh, former MP Vivek and others. The speculations are rife that Etela will soon join BJP as he was sacked from the TRS cabinet under land grab allegations.
Jobsthekashmirimages.com

BJP leader Syed Zafar Islam promises 25,000 jobs in J&K before 2022

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Jammu: BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam on Wednesday promised to provide 25,000 jobs before 2022, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to develop the union territory. Islam, who is also the...
Indianationalcybersecuritynews.today

Kerala tops Niti Aayog Sustainable Development Index again, Bihar worst performer | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack

The country’s overall SDG score improved by six points – from 60 in 2019 to 66 in 2020-21. Kerala has retained the top rank in Niti Aayog’s SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) India Index 2020-21, while Bihar has been adjudged as the worst performer, according to a report released on June,3, Thursday.The Index for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) evaluates progress of states and union territories on social, economic and environmental parameters.Kerala retained its rank as the top state with a score of 75. Both Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu took the second spot with a score of 74. Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam were the worst performing states in this year’s India index.
Indiakeralakaumudi.com

Not a single BJP worker will justify alleged hawala deal if it is proven: Ali Akbar

Director Ali Akbar has come out in response to BJP broiling in controversy over the Kodakara hawala case. Ali Akbar said in his Facebook post that not a single BJP worker will justify the alleged hawala deal if it is proven and that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's probe team is there to prove the case. — The director says that people should be patient till the case is settled and let the investigation take place. In his note, Ali Akbar points out that Communists and Congressmen will come if Rs 5 crore is offered, the and in that case why should CK Janu, who is not very popular locally, be invited to the party for Rs 10 crore. Ali Akbar has posted two notes on the subject.
Economytucsonpost.com

RBI to transfer Rs 99,122 crore surplus to govt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to transfer a surplus of Rs 99,122 crore to the Central government. The decision was taken at 589th meeting of the RBI's central board of directors. "With the change in the Reserve Bank's accounting year...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Onward Technologies to raise Rs 70 crore from funds

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Niche digital and engineering services company Onward Technologies is raising Rs 70 crore from funds as advised by Convergent Finance LLP. Structured as a subscription to equity shares and warrants priced in accordance with applicable regulations, the investment will result in about 24.78 per...
Indiapreciouskashmir.com

BJP sarpanch expelled for duping people in Anantnag

Srinagar: A BJP sarpanch — who was arrested for duping two families by promising them of getting their kin, detained for questioning in a militancy related case, released in south Kashmir district of Anantnag — was on Thursday expelled from the party. “The matter was brought into the notice of...
Indiakeralakaumudi.com

'Loss of over Rs 1000 crore per month'; government wants to open beverage outlets, says minister MV Govindan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Excise Minister MV Govindan clarified the state government's policy on opening bars in the state. "The decision on whether or not to open beverage outlets is not based on the government's position. This is because of the lockdown. The government wants to open the outlets," the minister said during an interview given to Kaumudy TV. — "The loss incurred in a single month is more than a thousand crores of rupees. We all want the outlets to be opened. Both the government and the department want the same. It does not depend on us. It depends on the pandemic situation. In this case, if alcohol is handled in any other way, we will face a great deal of criticism from the public. However, on the other hand, there are cases where people die after consuming sanitizer," the minister said.
Industrysamachar-news.com

Govt Buys Record 398.59 Lakh Tonnes of Wheat at MSP for Rs 78,721 Crore

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday said it has achieved a record procurement of wheat at 398.59 lakh tonnes in the current marketing year that started in April, costing the exchequer Rs 78,721 crore. The record procurement of wheat has been achieved amid farmers’ protest at Delhi-borders since late November 2020. Farmer unions are demanding a repeal of three new farm laws and a legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Public Healthpreciouskashmir.com

Don’t charge more than Rs 400 for RT-PCR Test in J&K: Govt directs pvt labs

SRINAGAR, JUNE 01: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today directed private laboratories not to charge more than Rs 400 for RT-PCR Test for COVID-19 in the Union Territory. In this regard an order was issued here by the Department of Health and Medical Education which stated that in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 (3 of 1897) and in partial modification of notification S.0 337 dated 29 th October, 2020, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir hereby directs that no private laboratory shall charge any amount more than Rs. 400/(Rupees Four Hundred Only) for RT-PCR Test for COVID-19 inclusive of GST/Taxes if any, cost involved in pickup, packing and transportation of samples, documentation and reporting in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Healthkeralakaumudi.com

Free vaccine for all is govt’s policy; additional Rs 1000 crore will be spent for this, says Governor in his policy address

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first customary policy address of the second Pinarayi Government has started. This is Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s third policy address after becoming Kerala Governor. Covid is raising a big challenge, he said. The packages announced during Covid is a big relief to the people. The government will continue to work for the welfare of the people, the governor said in his policy address.
IndiaLas Vegas Herald

Anurag Thakur hits back at Chidambaram,

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Hitting out at former union minister P Chidambaram for his criticism of the government's handling of economy, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday that the Congress leader had ignored hard data and "instead went ahead with 'whataboutery'" and noted that Indian economy will rebound in the times ahead based on consistent reforms.
Public Healthpreciouskashmir.com

India logs 1.32 lakh cases

New Delhi: India recorded 1,32,788 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total infections to 2,83,07,832, Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Besides, the country also saw 3,207 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the total number of fatalities to 3,35,102. The death toll stands at 1.18 per cent.
Income Taxdallassun.com

BoB reports Q4 loss of Rs 1,047 crore on DTA reversal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Bank of Baroda on Saturday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,047 crore for the January to March quarter (Q4 FY21) as against a profit of Rs 507 crore in the same period last year (Q4 FY20). Profit before tax totalled Rs 2,680...