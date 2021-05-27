Cancel
Nationals, Reds suspended in fourth, to resume Thursday

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday night’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals was suspended in the middle of the fourth inning following a rain delay that lasted for more than three hours.

Play will resume Thursday afternoon with Washington holding a 3-0 lead. The resumption will be a standard-length game, while the regularly scheduled series finale will be seven innings, starting at 7:05 p.m.

Joe Ross pitched all four innings Wednesday for Washington. He also singled in a run in the third off Brad Brach.

After failing to pitch past the fourth in two previous starts, only weather prevented him working deeper in this one. He allowed three hits, struck out four and walked one while throwing 55 pitches.

“First rain game I’ve had to deal with this year,” Ross said, shaking off his bad luck. “I’m sure it probably won’t be the last.”

Reds starter Jeff Hoffman recorded four outs before he was removed because of a sore right shoulder. He was charged with two runs and two hits.

Hoffman threw only 20 of his 46 pitches for strikes. Immediately after his 46th pitch — and fifth walk — he motioned to the bench, prompting a visit from the medical staff.

Starlin Castro hit an RBI single in the first for Washington, and Alex Avila drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk.

Brach escaped a bases-loaded jam in the second before allowing two singles and a run in the third.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: CF/2B Nick Senzel will have surgery on his left knee, manager David Bell said. “They’re going in and cleaning out. We really won’t have a date for a return until after the surgery,” Bell said, before adding, “We fully expect to have him back for a big part of the season.” Senzel is batting .252 through 36 games.

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said LHP Tanner Rainey could come off the COVID-19 injury list as early as Thursday if he feels strong following his 32-pitch bullpen session. ... RHP Erick Fedde remains isolated from the team in accordance with the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

STREAK OF LIGHTNING

As rain fell and occasional lightning flashed during the delay, a naked man invaded the playing surface first in center field. He then sprinted toward the infield and made multiple belly-first slides across the infield tarp.

Then, chased by two security personnel, he crawled into the tarp tube just beyond second base.

His pursuers waited out the man, who eventually emerged at the other end of the tube to be handcuffed and escorted out.

Reds: Sonny Gray (0-3, 3.96 ERA) looks to make consecutive quality starts for the first time this season after allowing three runs over six innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee on Saturday.

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (1-1, 4.11 ERA) takes the mound.

