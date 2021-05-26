Alberta extends small business grant application intake

LOCK HAVEN, PA – If you’re a small business outside Lock Haven and lost money during the pandemic, Clinton County government may be able to help. County board chairman Miles Kessinger announced at Thursday’s commissioners meeting that the county has extended until June 11 the filing deadline for businesses which may be eligible for $5,000 grants to offset COVID-19 losses. Additionally, Kessinger said, the county is making it easier for small businesses to apply. He said some have had difficulty grappling with the online application process, so paper forms are available in the county planning office. Also county grants administrator Kari Kepler will be available to provide assistance in the pavilion at the Piper Building on Tuesday, June 8, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.