Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 situation is showing signs of improvement and the province has lifted some restrictions. The province announced the first step of its “Saskatchewan’s Re-Opening Roadmap” May 30, announcing loosening of province-wide health restrictions put in place to kill the spread of COVID-19. In a May 30 statement, the province said the changes were made possible “thanks to the rapid expansion and delivery of COVID-19 vaccine and the patient and cautious following of public health measures by the public.”