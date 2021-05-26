Heavy rains in Kerala, yellow alert sounded in 11 districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Widespread rains and sea incursion were reported in several parts of Kerala on Wednesday and authorities have issued an alert to people living on the banks of water bodies. Except the northern districts of Malappuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod, several parts of the rest of the 11 districts have been receiving copious rains accompanied by strong winds since last night prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to sound an 'yellow alert' there. — As per the latest IMD update, an yellow alert, denoting the possibility of heavy rainfall, was issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur and Lakshadweep.