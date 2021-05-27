Cancel
Atlanta, GA

SWAT team called after officers serving a warrant hear gunshots, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - Police in Atlanta said they were forced to call out the SWAT team while serving a warrant on a northwest Atlanta location after hearing gunshots. It happened just after 4 p.m. Wednesday along James P. Brawley Drive NW near Jones Avenue NW. Atlanta police said officers with the Atlanta Proactive Enforcement & Interdiction Unit were serving that warrant when the officers heard shots fired and were concerned about a possible barricaded gunman.

