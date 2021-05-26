30 Of 32 NFL Teams Have Approval For 100% Capacity This Season
Great news, watching football in empty stadiums this year sucked. Of course, we were just happy to have sports in general in 2020 but damn having fans makes it so much better. We will most likely have every stadium full in 2021 and if anyone isn’t, that is ridiculous. We have the vaccine, it’s available to almost everyone who wants it, time to fully open up. The NFL with fully packed stands and all the tailgates will be beautiful, can’t wait to hear the fans again. Let’s be honest Sports without fans sucked, we only accepted it because we were desperate for any live sports. Now it looks like we are almost back to normal and fans are back.prosportsextra.com