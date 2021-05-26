Banff-Lake Louise vaccination rate in 70 per cent range

Word from out of York Region indicates the Ontario Government is planning to shorten the second dose interval between COVID-19 vaccines, starting with those aged 80 and above. Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region’s medical officer of health, indicated during Thursday morning’s council meeting that the province has informed health units to prepare for the shortening of the interval, starting as early as next week. “They have given us the heads up, that they hopefully will move in that direction as of next week with the over 80 group, and then subsequently moving down to the over 70 age group,” said Kurji during Thursday’s meeting. “We are currently working through the logistics of this particular move. And with the objective of being fair, and causing minimal confusion, at this point in time, we’re still studying over different options, and haven’t quite landed on how we will be doing this.”