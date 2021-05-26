Banff-Lake Louise vaccination rate in 70 per cent range

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleBANFF – About 70 per cent of residents in Banff and Lake Louise have had their first vaccine dose. While Alberta Health Services indicates the 7,195 people with first jabs represents 52 per cent of the population, local officials estimate the vaccine rate is more likely in the 70 per cent range based on a more accurate population count.

