Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Scientists call for international investment to tackle major wheat losses

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrgent investment in new tools is needed to address major global losses of wheat crops which cost £22 billion per year. Leading scientific experts are calling for governments around the world to come together and fund a new international research platform, to reduce the impact of major wheat pathogens and improve global food security.

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Agriculture#Global Trade#Genetic Information#Genetic Variation#Food Crops#Research Scientists#Financial Investment#Climate Scientists#The John Innes Centre#The Sainsbury Laboratory#Molecular Plant#G20#Aaas#Major Global Losses#Wheat Crops#Wheat Diseases#Major Wheat Pathogens#Yield Losses#Wheat Blast#Global Food Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureBrookings Register

Major concerns: Wheat head scab and alfalfa weevils

Temperatures have heated up across the state this past week, stressing small grains and worsening drought conditions in many areas. Winter wheat is heading or very near the heading and flowering stage in many areas. As flowering nears, the main pest concern is fusarium head blight (head scab), which is a fungal pathogen that produces a mycotoxin that can pose a significant livestock health risk and can cause wheat grain yield loss.
Agricultureagupdate.com

Soil-loss prediction models ranked

Seven of the top 10 most-used predictive technologies-simulation models used for reducing the loss of soil to erosion have been developed by scientists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service. That’s according to a recently published study conducted by 67 soil-erosion scientists from 25 countries. Although originally developed...
AgriculturePhys.org

The impact of double-cropping

From 1980 to 2016, grain production in Brazil increased more than fourfold, and the country now stands as the world's largest soybean exporter and the second largest exporter of corn. The two main drivers of this increase in food production were cropland expansion and double-cropping, harvesting two crops, such as corn and soybeans, from the same field in a single year.
MarketsBusiness Insider

A Global Perspective: The Possibilities in International Equity Investing

The Possibilities in International Equity Investing. When we’re in our comfort zones, we’re more likely to feel safe and familiar—and this same psychological effect is at play when we’re choosing where to invest. In fact, it’s widely understood that investors tend to prefer investing in their home country instead of taking a more global perspective, a behavior known as home bias.
Salina, KSlandinstitute.org

How Scientists Are Creating The Crops Of The Future

In Kansas, a small team of scientists is working on what they hope will be the grain of the future. To the untrained eye, the long-stemmed, seed-topped wheatgrass looks quite similar to the normal wheat that sways in farm fields across the central U.S. But researchers at a nonprofit called The Land Institute, based in Salina, Kansas, have spent decades fine-tuning their flagship product with year after year of selective breeding.
AgricultureEurekAlert

Preventing plant disease pandemics

During the COVID-19 pandemic, food systems faced disruptions from staff shortages and supply chain issues. Now, a Virginia Tech researcher is assisting with efforts to help plants themselves from facing their own pandemic. Just like human diseases, plant diseases don't have arbitrary boundaries. These diseases don't stop at a border...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

International oil majors must solve riddle of net-zero and net profits

International oil companies forced to reassess long-term strategies. Potential unintended consequences from legal and investor threats. The world's largest oil and natural gas companies face an existential crisis. As pressure from climate and investor activism escalates, legal challenges arise and investment patterns transform, they must square the circle of profits and emissions pledges. The shift from rebranding their identities to reassessing their business models is fraught with challenges for the oil and energy outlook.
Businessthepaypers.com

Advent International agrees investment in Planet to accelerate growth in global integrated payments

Planet, a global integrated payments company, has announced the acceleration of its growth strategy with a new investment from Advent International. According to the press release, Advent International has agreed to co-ownership with Eurazeo, a global investment company. Planet provides integrated digital payment services on a unique single platform that offers acquiring, processing, digital wallets, VAT refund, and currency conversion services to merchants in the Retail, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Parking, and Financial sectors.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Wheat Outlook: International

Global Production Marginally Lower, but Still at Record. Global 2020/21 wheat production remains record larger, even though it is lowered marginally this month to 776.5 million tons. Downward revisions to Ethiopia, the European Union, Japan, and Saudi Arabia more than offset increases for Argentina and Serbia. Ethiopia’s production is lowered 200,000 tons to 5.1 million based on desert locust infestations that caused damage to both the quality and quantity of output. For more detail, see the Grain and Feed Annual report published by USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) in its Global Agricultural Information Network (GAIN). Production for the European Union is reduced by 200,000 tons to 135.6 million with a downward revision to area harvested. EU wheat production for 2019/20 is also revised lower by 169,000 tons, which is reflected in lower yield. Member States production included a variety of offsetting changes, highlighted by a 200,000-ton reduction to Bulgaria.
EconomyTriple Pundit

A Business Case for Investing in Women Scientists

Imagine being among the pioneering women scientists — in this case, a physicist — in your twenties. Then, you realize that your doctoral dissertation is so remarkable that not only can your findings point the way toward accelerating the development of life-saving medicines, but your colleagues now want to start a business with you to scale the technology.
AgricultureUSDA.gov (press release)

ARS Scientists Tackle California Climate Woes

Posted by Scott Elliott, Agricultural Research Service Office of Communications in Climate Research and Science. A team of USDA agricultural scientists in the Golden State are helping farmers make the most out of a natural resource that is becoming ever more precious – water. California produces two-thirds of the nation’s...
SciencePosted by
The Independent

International guidance on 14-day limit to growing human embryos ‘relaxed’ by scientists

Guidance that prevents scientists from growing and studying human embryos in a dish beyond 14 days is to be “relaxed” under landmark changes unveiled by an international consortium of experts.The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), which oversees and shapes the universally followed guidance, has not gone as far as to lift the limit but says it would be open to reviewing and scrutinising proposed research that seeks to examine the culturing of human embryos beyond the current two weeks.It raises the prospect of further exploration of the genetic and biological mechanisms that drive the early formation of human...
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

WHO and FAO stress role of science and technology in food safety efforts

The chief scientists of FAO and WHO highlighted the role of science in keeping food safe while stressing the importance of technology during a webinar earlier this week. The virtual event was organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) to mark the third annual World Food Safety Day.
AgricultureTree Hugger

Frozen Potato Giant McCain Commits to 'Regenerative' Agriculture

When the United Kingdom-based supermarket chain Morrisons announced it was aiming to shift all U.K. farm suppliers to net-zero, it made "regenerative agriculture" a central plank of that effort. It was, at the time, a somewhat remarkable sign of just how far the concept of regenerative agriculture has come. Now,...
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Assessing feasibility concerns in climate mitigation scenarios

CMCC Foundation - Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change. While the IPCC is in the midst of the drafting cycle of the Sixth Assessment Report, whose publication will start in the second half of 2021 - one of the most relevant events for the global climate change community, there is an ongoing debate on how to assess the feasibility of ambitious climate mitigation scenarios developed through integrated assessment models and to what extent they are actually achievable in the real world. In their new study published in Environmental Research Letters, researchers from the RFF-CMCC European Institute on Economics and the Environment (EIEE) and IIASA developed a systematic framework that allows identifying the type, timing, and location of feasibility concerns raised by climate mitigation scenarios.