RESTON, Va. – The National Wildlife Federation and its 53 state and territorial affiliates called for increased protection for horseshoe crab along with a transition to a synthetic alternative to horseshoe crab blood for medical testing. The resolution underscores how horseshoe crabs are critical to coastal ecosystems in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, where they support threatened and endangered shorebird and fish species. In recent years, horseshoe crab populations have plummeted due to fishing for bait and use of horseshoe crab blood for biomedical testing and manufacturing.