Redmond, OR

Redmond council approves zone change for 4-story mixed-use building near Ridgeview High

By JACKSON HOGAN The Bulletin
redmondspokesman.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rapidly-developing southwest corner of Redmond should become denser soon, now that the city will allow a four-story mixed-use building to be built in the neighborhood. The Redmond City Council unanimously approved a zoning change at its Tuesday night meeting — from general residential to mixed-use neighborhood — for a 1.23 acre parcel on the corner of SW Canal Boulevard and SW Badger Avenue.

www.redmondspokesman.com
Redmond, OR
Government
City
Redmond, OR
Local
Oregon Government
