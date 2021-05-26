Redmond council approves zone change for 4-story mixed-use building near Ridgeview High
The rapidly-developing southwest corner of Redmond should become denser soon, now that the city will allow a four-story mixed-use building to be built in the neighborhood. The Redmond City Council unanimously approved a zoning change at its Tuesday night meeting — from general residential to mixed-use neighborhood — for a 1.23 acre parcel on the corner of SW Canal Boulevard and SW Badger Avenue.www.redmondspokesman.com