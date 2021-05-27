Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Play suspended at Senior PGA due to weather

By Mason Mauro
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3Imz_0aClNj7w00

Play is suspended at the Senior PGA Championship because of severe weather moving across Green Country.

The winds just picked up, and the storm felt like it was moving over the Tulsa area as a chill moved through the golf course.

PGA officials blew the air horns to suspend play Thursday afternoon. All of the golfers moved off the course, and spectators were asked to head to their vehicles and leave as soon as possible.

It seems like most spectators have already left Southern Hills, but Bryan Karns, director of the Senior PGA Championship, told 2 News there’s a plan in place for people stuck on the course to get to safety if the weather gets severe.

“If we get stuck out here, there’s an underground cart barn at the club," Karns said. "I would say certainly move toward a permanent structure and not all of them are open. We have a player bubble in the clubhouse, but I would say talk to a volunteer, talk to a security person. They’ll point you in the right direction.”

It seems like most players out on the course wrapped up 18 Thursday, but there are still some groups who will have to finish up their first-round Friday morning.

Karns said his main concern is making sure their tents, towers, and other structures don’t blow over or collapse. He can’t ensure they will if strong winds roll in, but he said it’s something they’ve dealt with before.

