The Dodgers’ 67th game of the 2021 regular season, played Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, was unlike any of the first 66 before a pitch was thrown. The difference was in the stands. For the first time since Game 5 of the 2019 National League Division Series, the last heartbreaking defeat in the club’s tortured championship drought, Dodger Stadium was filled to capacity. With it came the persistent buzz between pitches unique to baseball. The deafening, ground-shaking cheers. The players feeding off the energy.