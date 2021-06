LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Catholic Charities of Louisville Sister Visitor Center is asking for the public's help. In the last month they have been broken into four times. "It's obviously really disappointing," said Sister Paris Slapikas, Director at Sister Visitor Center. "Over the last month, we've had four different break-ins here at Sister Visitor Center. We've had two into this food pantry and we've also had two break-ins in the front part of our building."