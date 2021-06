The discussion around newsrooms’ social media policies following the AP’s firing of Emily Wilder over her tweets has opened up a can of worms for publishers. Guidelines may be necessary to ensure that journalists understand what is and isn’t appropriate to post online as representatives of the media organizations they work for. However, enforcing strict punishments on reporters for their behavior on social media can cause ripple effects of anger and mistrust in newsroom workplaces, contributing to the increase of unions forming across the industry.