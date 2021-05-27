Police identify slain woman found near Pecos as Colorado resident

New Mexico State Police have identified a woman found dead Friday on a county road near Pecos as 33-year-old Amber Ann Deck of Pueblo, Colo. Her body was discovered in a pullout along San Miguel County Road B52 — which extends from the village into Santa Fe National Forest — by a resident of the area, Lt. Ray Wilson wrote in an email late Wednesday. The state Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque determined Deck died from gunshot wounds, but authorities do not believe she was killed at the site where she was found, Wilson wrote.