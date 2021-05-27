Cancel
Banning the sale of fossil-fuel cars benefits the climate when replaced by electric cars

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf a ban were introduced on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, and they were replaced by electric cars, the result would be a great reduction in carbon dioxide emissions. That is the finding of new research from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, looking at emissions from the entire life cycle - from manufacture of electric cars and batteries, to electricity used for operation. However, the total effect of a phasing out of fossil-fuelled cars will not be felt until the middle of the century - and how the batteries are manufactured will affect the extent of the benefit.

www.eurekalert.org
