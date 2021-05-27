As TikTok becomes pay-to-play, marketers remain bullish on organic strategy
As more brands move TikTok into core paid media strategy efforts, the debate of whether the short-form video app is becoming a pay-to-play space is heating up. With TikTok’s mysterious algorithm, going viral on the app can be easier said than done. Brands like Pepsi have all but abandoned organic posting in favor of paid media strategy. Meanwhile, other branded accounts like Coca-Cola and Frito-Lay lie dormant on the app.digiday.com