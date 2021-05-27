As TikTok becomes pay-to-play, marketers remain bullish on organic strategy

A new report from Matterkind and MAGNA shows increased ROI for brands that use Advanced Addressable Direct Mail. Interpublic Group’s Matterkind and MAGNA revealed ROI to Sender, a new report that lists the best practices for running a direct mail campaign and explores the value of new product developments like Advanced Addressable Direct Mail (AADM). The report highlights the fact that direct mail still remains an integral component of everyday life and brands are continuing to find innovative ways to reach their customers. The report also analyzes key trends and examines how to incorporate direct mail in a media mix.