Garrett was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. The left-hander made his third start of the season Monday versus the Cardinals and allowed two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk over 4.1 innings. The Marlins have scheduled off days Thursday and next Monday, so the team can operate with a short rotation for the immediate future. Garrett has a 5.56 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB across 11.1 innings this season, and he could receive another look from Miami later in the summer.