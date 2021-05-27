Arkansas Walks Past Georgia 11-2 in the second round of SEC Tournament
Hoover, AL- Arkansas won their opening game of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday with an 11-2 victory over Georgia. Lael Lockhart nearly pitched a perfect game for the Razorbacks. He went 7 and 2/3 innings pitched without allowing a hit with one out remaining it what could’ve been a seven inning run rule with a 10-0 lead. The Bulldogs had other plans as Josh McAllister singled between Nesbit and Battles to end Lockhart’s perfect game and extend the game to nine innings.www.arkansasfight.com