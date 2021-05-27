Arkansas Walks Past Georgia 11-2 in the second round of SEC Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas defeated No. 19 Nebraska 6-2 to advance to this weekend’s super regional in Fayetteville’s Baum-Walker Stadium. Arkansas got to Nebraska’s relief pitchers in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs and no one on base, Christian Franklin walked as did Robert Moore. Casey Opitz then walked to load the bases. A wild pitch by Jake Bunz allowed Franklin to score and now runners on second and third with two outs. Charlie Welch pinch hit for Cullen Smith and hit a no-doubt home run over the fence in left field that added three more runs to the total.’