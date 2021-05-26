F-117 Nighthawk lands at museum

The Wellsville Historical Society is pleased to announce that the River Museum will be open Sundays for tours from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. on June 6, July 11, August 8 and September 5. We will observe the guidelines issued by the Governor of Ohio. Admission is by donation. The Ascension Church at 11th and Main St. will be open for tours also on the days the River Museum is open. Monthly meetings will also resume the third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. (with trustees meeting at 7:00 p.m. prior to regular meeting) beginning on Tuesday, June 15. Anyone with questions may phone the museum at 330-532-1018. Pictured is historical society president, Tom Davidson, in the Railroad Room at the museum where changes and improvements have been made. Visitors will also notice changes and improvements in other rooms in the museum. We look forward to seeing everyone once again.