Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland, NE

F-117 Nighthawk lands at museum

By From Staff Reports
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com
 8 days ago

ASHLAND – For the first time in 15 years, the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum near Ashland welcomed a new aircraft to its collection. On Sunday, the F-117 “Nighthawk” stealth fighter arrived at the museum Sunday after traveling over 1,500 miles from Nevada to Nebraska and will be on display for guests to view in the Restoration Hangar.

wahoo-ashland-waverly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
State
Nevada State
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Nebraska Government
Ashland, NE
Government
Ashland, NE
Entertainment
Local
Nebraska Industry
City
Ashland, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Air#Aircraft#Memorabilia#Air Transport#The Strategic Air Command#Restoration Hangar#The Lockheed Corporation#The U S Air Force#Congress#The Air Force#Omaha World Herald#F 117 Nighthawk#Museum President#Collection#Memorial Day#Persian Gulf#Combat#Cold War#U2#February
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Museums
News Break
Economy
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Fernandina Beach, FLNews Leader

FLOATING MUSEUM

Visitors can time travel 500 years this weekend at the Fernandina Harbor Marina by stepping on board the Nao Santa Maria, a replica of the ship that brought Christopher Columbus to North America. …
Clinton, OKcheyennestar.online

Metcalfe Museum

Our visiting artist for Summer 2021 is Carla Miller of Clinton, Oklahoma. Carla recently visited our museum. When we learned that she was one of our local artist, we invited her to show in our gallery. We are excited to have her as she is a very fine artist and her outgoing personality makes her very interesting to visit with. Her subject matter is fitting for our western Oklahoma area. She has chosen “Kids & Cows” as her display title. You will love it! She has also chosen some beautiful landscapes. Carla began creating art as a child. Art classes…
Reno, NVtheartnewspaper.com

Nevada Museum of Art launches year-long focus on Land Art in the high desert

The Nevada Museum of Art (NMA) in Reno, Nevada, will look at the legacy of Land Art in the high desert for its fifth triennial Art and Environment Conference. The virtual and in-person event—titled Land Art: Past, Present, Futures (23 September to 19 November)—was slated to take place last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has now been expanded from a weekend conference to a two-month season of conversations this autumn and a year-long exhibition programme, starting this month.
Wellsville, OHMorning Journal

River Museum

The Wellsville Historical Society is pleased to announce that the River Museum will be open Sundays for tours from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. on June 6, July 11, August 8 and September 5. We will observe the guidelines issued by the Governor of Ohio. Admission is by donation. The Ascension Church at 11th and Main St. will be open for tours also on the days the River Museum is open. Monthly meetings will also resume the third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. (with trustees meeting at 7:00 p.m. prior to regular meeting) beginning on Tuesday, June 15. Anyone with questions may phone the museum at 330-532-1018. Pictured is historical society president, Tom Davidson, in the Railroad Room at the museum where changes and improvements have been made. Visitors will also notice changes and improvements in other rooms in the museum. We look forward to seeing everyone once again.
Ashland, NENews Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Air National Guard helping restore F-117 Nighthawk

ASHLAND, Neb. -- With the arrival of a new celebrity at the SAC Aerospace Museum, the Nebraska Air National Guard is helping bring it back into shape for showtime. Members of the 155th Mission Support Group re-attached wings and the tail section of the newly arrived F-117 Nighthawk on Tuesday.
Museumsvmware.com

The Interactive Museum

Future Tech & Innovation / May 25, 2021 / Blakely Thomas-Aguilar. Featuring (In Order of Appearance) Digital technology helps us transcend the physical and journey into the virtual—at work and at home. During COVID-19, it took us even further. Literally into works of art. That’s been fortunate for museums as...
Polk County, MOBolivar Herald Free Press

Museum reopens

The Polk County Museum is once again open to visitors. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1 to 3 p.m. every first and third Saturday. The museum will be closed on Memorial Day. Admission is $5 for adults, $2.50 for kids 13-19 and $15 for a family. Members...
San Diego, CAwarbirdsnews.com

Pima Air Museum Adds F-5E Tiger II and C-23B+ Sherpa

The Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson, Arizona has recently added two new aircraft to their world-class collection of aircraft and historical aeronautica, a former U.S. Navy Northrop F-5E Tiger II (Bu.741564) and a ex-US Army Short C-23B+ Sherpa (94-0310). The Tiger II is on loan from the National Naval Aviation Museum, but until recently it had been on display at the sadly-now-shuttered Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum near MCAS Miramar in San Diego, California.
Museumslutheranmuseum.com

This week at the Museum!

The Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum serves the East Perry County community and a much larger community in many ways. We are a museum dedicated to the Lutheran Immigration of the 1800s and our community’s history. Our research library serves as a reference for many families from the original immigration and beyond. We offer a place for local artisans to share their handiwork alongside other meaningfully selected gift offerings in our gift shop. We are a multi-faceted facility!
MuseumsKLTV

Goodman Museum

Here is the latest news from the KLTV East Texas Now News Desk. Here is the latest news from the KLTV East Texas Now News Desk. Power of Prayer: Healing Hearts and Minds Program at St. Gregory Cathedral School. An East Texas Christian School is taking a new approach to...
Dover-foxcroft, MEobserver-me.com

D-F Historical Society museums open

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Dover-Foxcroft Historical Society is back after a very strange 2020. We are happy to announce that our museums will be open this summer. The Blacksmith Shop museum will be open starting Memorial Day weekend. We are not yet sure about blacksmith demonstrations, but will let all know.
Aerospace & DefenseDayton Daily News

RAF, Air Force to exchange ‘Swords of Honor’ at museum

Representatives of the U.S Air Force and the Royal Air Force are set to present “Swords of Honor” to members of their respective forces Wednesday at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. British Ambassador Dame Karen Pierce was scheduled to begin an inaugural visit to the Midwest in...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia couple building replica of 1908 Wright brothers’ first military aircraft

The Wright brothers soared over Outer Banks dunes for about a minute in 1903 and, within five years, built the world’s first military airplane that could travel 125 miles. The 1908 aircraft would be the first in America to carry a passenger and could cruise 40 mph, about as fast as a good racehorse. The Wrights’ success began a frenzy of flying experiments in Europe and America, quickly ...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

'Air Force Two' Replacement Dropped With Funds Redirected To Supersonic Transport Research

The C-32A still has nearly two decades of life left in it, but what comes after may not be a traditional converted airliner. The U.S. Air Force has redirected funding to work on supersonic and even hypersonic passenger aircraft that could eventually provide a very different kind of successor to its four C-32A special air mission transport aircraft, itself a commercial derivative of the out-of-production Boeing 757-200. The service is now looking to retire without direct replacement its fleet of C-32As, better known by their “Air Force Two” callsign used when the Vice President is onboard.
MilitaryFairborn Daily Herald

RAF and USAF confer swords of honor

RIVERSIDE — Wright-Patterson joined forces with the British Royal Air Force (RAF) Wednesday to honor two exemplary officers who served on both sides of the Atlantic from their native country. The National Museum of the United States Air Force hosted the RAF for the annual Swords of Honor ceremony, which recognises the two most-deserving officers exchanged between the United States Air Force and the United Kingdom.
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

How seagulls brought down a B-52 bomber

On May 18, 2016, a B-52H bomber was forced to abort its takeoff before bursting into flames. An Air Force investigation found the incident was caused by birds, and it wasn't the first time. See more stories on Insider's business page. Let's face it, seagulls are pretty damn annoying in...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

What It Was Like Dogfighting In The F-14 Against America's Secret MiG Squadron

Ward Carroll recalls battling Floggers and Fishbeds over Nevada and the shroud of secrecy surrounding their remote base. In a recently posted new video, a former F-14 Tomcat Radar Intercept Officer, or RIO, describes exactly what happened when he was chosen to take part in the ultra-secretive Constant Peg program and given the unique chance to fly against actual enemy aircraft not far from a desolate airbase near Tonopah, Nevada.